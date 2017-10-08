In Chinese culture, a newborn stays home with the mother for a “complete moon” (like a month) before the baby is presented to the community at a “full moon” banquet. Back in the day, there were all kinds of rules about what the mother could eat or not eat and even whether or not she could bathe. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder aren’t Chinese but they’re observing a 30 day newborn rule – and he’s participating too. Because apparently there are people out there who will keep harassing you at the door to see the baby. Really? Babies are terrifying when they’re that small. I won’t go near a baby under 3 months, at least. They’re so fragile and breakable and vulnerable, it freaks me out to even look at them. (Dlisted)

I kinda feel for Princess Kate here. Short of …like… Britney Spears or Angelina Jolie, or a proper major celebrity, was there anyone Prince William could have married who would have had his mother’s magic? And would he have wanted someone with that kind of magic? His father certainly struggled with being in the shadow of Diana’s magic. So wasn’t it always meant to be that Kate was exactly the right fit? Part of why she’s so successful is precisely because she doesn’t want to be magical. (Cele|bitchy)

Aubrey Plaza is totally flashing back to the 2000s here. Even with the hair. I think that’s my problem with this outfit. I’m not mad at the dress. But the hairstyle could have used an update. As for Elizabeth Olsen’s kimono over pants with a belt – why THAT belt? And why THOSE shoes? (Go Fug Yourself)



This piece of sh-t obviously should have been thrown out of the venue, and he was. Look at this motherf-cker’s mug shot. In his white tank top. That would have been my first reaction. Who’s the lowlife in the white tank top in row 100? And he checks all the other boxes too. White tank, red face, red neck, definite asshole. (TMZ)

As mentioned earlier in today’s open, Star Magazine is trying to tell us that the Ballad of Jack and Rose is becoming a reality. They’re also trying to tell us that Keith Urban is cheating on Nicole Kidman. Slightly more believable than Leonardo DiCaprio actually being attracted to a woman over 25? Almost anything is more possible than Leo being attracted to a woman over 25. Probably even a Brange reconciliation. As for how legit this Nicole and Keith story is… again, it’s Star Magazine. Gossip accordingly. (Celeb Dirty Laundry)

This Hot Bitch, Sharon Stone, is intoxicating, even in an audition tape. I do not want to take my eyes off of her. When’s the last time you saw Basic Instinct? I feel like we should better appreciate her wardrobe in that film. It was all rich neutrals. She wore the sh-t out of a turtleneck. And there was this one sweater – I think it was grey? – that I was obsessed with for years. (People)

