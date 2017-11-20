November 20, 2017 – Smutty Shout-Outs

“Happy Birthday to our fabulous sister from another mister, Stacy! We love you! Jill, Meggy, and Susie.” By request, here are Idris Elba and Jason Momoa.

And for Andrea who is very popular – there were two separate shout-out requests that came in for you: one from Lori and one from Corrina both wishing you…Happy Birthday! I understand it hasn’t been easy lately. So your friends are asking for something to lift your spirits. You know what always lifts my spirits? Pandas. Every few weeks or so, I lose several hours of my life to panda videos online. Did you see the 36 pandas that made their debut a few weeks ago?

How about this clingy punk?

Or this one:

And this persistent brat!

See how quickly they can eat up your day? I’ve just spent another 20 minutes on pandas on a Monday morning when I do not have time for pandas!

