November 9, 2017 – Smutty Shout-Outs

Since August of this year, more than 600,000 Rohingya people have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar. They join an estimated 300,000 refugees already in Bangladesh who fled previous spikes in violence. Thousands of people are still arriving in Bangladesh each day, some having walked 14 days to reach safety. More than 70% are women and children who need life-saving assistance now, including food, shelter, water and health services. The Humanitarian Coalition’s member agencies are on the ground providing clean drinking water, medical assistance, food, sanitation facilities, shelter, and other essential supplies to those in need.

The Humanitarian Coalition has launched an urgent appeal for the Rohingya Crisis, and are calling on Canadians to save more lives. All eligible individual donations received by November 28, 2017 will be doubled by the government’s new matching fund. You can help by donating here. Read more at the Humanitarian Coalition’s website and please, if you have the time, watch the video below.