When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first got back together 3 weeks ago, they were right up in our faces – bike riding, sleepovers, brunches, church, and hockey. Then it went quiet, like for a week. Last week there were no pap sightings of Selena and JB together. They were together but it wasn’t on display. Wait. But then The Weeknd was seen at Bella Hadid’s yesterday. And yesterday, JB went to play hockey last night. Selena showed up to watch. Coincidence or conspiracy?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back to Kissing in Public https://t.co/8qY5f5r3Z5 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2017

There may be another reason Selena and JB have gone back undercover. Selena is scheduled to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday. She’s been rehearsing:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Interesting that she brings up the heart wants what it wants. She performed the song at the AMAs, yes, but also the song was about Justin. And now they’re together again. The heart wants what it wants in that sense too.

So … does he show up with her on Sunday? If he does, will it be carpet or just backstage? Or is the AMAs just about her and not them? Whatever. The AMAs are about us! That’ll be the storyline if they walk the carpet together on Monday.

