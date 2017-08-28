Show Your Work: Taylor Swift is The Matrix

Taylor Swift has been breaking all kinds of records with Look What You Made Me Do – on iTunes, on YouTube, on Spotify. So while the song may not be a hit with critics, it’s undeniable that she’s one of the most powerful forces in music. Which is why, even though we just talked about her two weeks ago, Taylor had to be the lead story on this week’s episode of Show Your Work. This conversation is about the work – the highs and lows of Taylor Swift’s work. Also, ultimately, whether or not Taylor Swift is anything BUT work. Is there any point in discussing Taylor Swift as a person anymore… or has she become The Matrix?

From there we move to Joss Whedon. I only associate Joss Whedon with The Avengers. But many of you, including Duana, are fans from way back, from Buffy and Firefly and Dollhouse. Last week was a major disappointment then, after his ex-wife published a letter calling him out for his fake feminism and hypocrisy. Does that change how you feel about his work? And how will this situation inform his work going forward?

Since this is the final podcast of our first season, it only seemed right to discuss the final episode of this season of Game Of Thrones, even though at the time of recording we hadn’t seen it yet. We have some complaints. We also made some predictions. And we talk about the work in putting together and closing a show like Game Of Thrones, and all the expectations that have to be met at the same time.

Finally, as promised, we get to several of your letters – about work and pregnancy, about Angelina Jolie’s hubris, and about momagers and child stars.

THANK YOU so much for supporting us this season. Launching this podcast has been one of the best things we’ve done all year, mostly because we’ve been hearing from so many of you about your careers, about your challenges, and about your WORK. Season 2 is coming soon, promise. The wait won’t be long at all. In the meantime, please continue to send us your thoughts via email or Twitter. And definitely keep shouting at us when you disagree.

