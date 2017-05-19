A work of art, probably the greatest headpiece or hood I’ll ever see in my life. (Dlisted)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s joint interview (Just Jared)



The rest of Michelle Williams’ dress is boring. But the shoulders are amazing. (Go Fug Yourself)



How Pippa Middleton will arrive at her wedding (Cele|bitchy)

Solange at the Museum (Jezebel)



Comparing Zayn, Niall, Liam, and Harry – and I still vote for Pillowtalk (TooFab)



Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes with their daughters – look now! (TMZ)

This guy is a f-cking asshole. But he’s also been emboldened to behave this way. Imagine how many others there are. (Pajiba)

When we went to New York a few weeks ago, Duana and I had a 2am conversation about the Duggars. She was able to recite all the names in order. And I admired this. Then I went down the social media black hole. The girls don’t wear pants?!? (Celebrity Dirty Laundry)