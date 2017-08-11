The MET Gala theme has been set for 2018. It’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. Which means there will be zero imagination. Because every basic will show up in a crucifix. Except… Rihanna, of course. Always Rihanna at the MET Gala. And she’s also co-chairing the event. Which means she’ll be even more extra extra Rihanna at the MET Gala. I am curious about the designer co-chair though. It’s Donatella Versace. It’s good form for the celebrity co-chair to wear the designer co-chair to the event. Rihanna can elevate anything, obviously. But … you know. That’s something to think about. Oh and Amal Clooney too. (Dlisted)

What would it take to get Princess Kate into a bootie? Picture this outfit but instead of that boring black pump, she wore a bootie. It wouldn’t have to be an outrageous bootie. It could be a starter bootie. It could be the most boring black bootie on the market. But on her it wouldn’t be boring because she’s already the duchess of boring. So if she actually stepped out in a bootie, my GOD, people would be like, “the bootie has arrived”, even though the bootie, at this point, is pretty much a sneaker. (Go Fug Yourself)

Sarah screened Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at TIFF. She loved it. Everyone I know who’s seen the film loves it. Three Billboards will earn Frances McDormand another Oscar nomination. But what about Sam Rockwell? Is it time for Same Rockwell to be nominated for an Oscar? F-ck YES. (Vanity Fair)

For a minute there I saw this photo and I was like… wait… Chris Pratt is on a soap opera? When did Chris Pratt join The Bold & The Beautiful? It’s not Chris Pratt. But if you watch The Bold & The Beautiful, is there a dude on a show who looks like Chris Pratt? Or is it just this picture? (Celeb Dirty Laundry)

Lin Manuel-Miranda… is… well he’s the best. And if PEOPLE were a different magazine, he would be the Sexiest Man Alive. LMM is returning to Hamilton. For the most wonderful reason. I was in a Hamilton black hole the last couple of weeks preparing for a class. Every hour or so I’d text Duana all like, OMG another layer peeled! As she told me a long time ago, there are so many layers. And, after seeing it in April and obsessing over it for weeks afterwards, listening to it again over and over was like a new present. How stupid am I that I only figured out a few days ago that “I am not throwing away my shot” was, in the end, ironic? (Jezebel)

Amy Sedaris’s new series is At Home With Amy Sedaris. So… you know where this is going, right? It’s the anti-goop. (New Republic)