A few weeks ago, Tiffany Haddish went on Kimmel to promote Girls Trip and everyone fell in love with her. Then they saw Girls Trip and became obsessed with her. Last night she was on with Colbert. And, I mean, at the end of this year, when everyone puts together their Best Of lists, and their Breakout lists, Tiffany Haddish has to be on both, non?

Tiffany is currently doing press in support of her very first standup special on Showtime, She Ready! From The Hood To Hollywood, premiering on Friday. Tiffany’s been candid about her upbringing, how her mother struggled with mental health, her experience in foster care, that she was homeless for a while, and like many artists before her, somehow she found humour amidst the trauma. Amazingly she’s found a platform to share it. At 37 years old, Tiffany Haddish is getting the opportunities to show us what she’s been working on all these years.

That said, she’s made some mistakes. Tiffany recently apologised for a tasteless Bill Cosby joke she made during an interview. It was a dumbass thing to say. It was totally offside. And she quickly saw just how loud her voice has become – and how far it will carry. Does that mean we have to delete her though? Sarah Silverman comes to mind for me. When Sarah was promoting her latest standup special on Netflix, A Speck Of Dust, last month, she talked to Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith about how jokes are not evergreen, how there are things she used to say in her routines that she does not and cannot say now, how she has learned find the line and the language between funny and unforgivable.

Sarah Silverman has had the experience though. Not just experience working comedy clubs because Tiffany Haddish has had that too. But also the experience of being famous a lot longer and a lot sooner than Tiffany Haddish, and at a time before everyone had a camera on their phone. Sarah f-cked up too. Sarah’s f-cked up a lot. And Sarah’s still around. We did not delete Sarah. God, we could never delete Sarah. So, again, do we delete Tiffany?

I can’t delete her. Watch this, watch her on Colbert – who is utterly delighted by her – and tell me if you can delete her. She’s one of those people who just looking at their face it makes you smile and feel something good. Tiffany Haddish is becoming one of the best talk show guests in the business.

Have you seen Girls Trip yet? I’ve only seen it once. Why have I only seen it once?!?