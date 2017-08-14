Tom Cruise was shooting Mission: Impossible 6 this weekend. For one particular scene he was attached to a harness and had to jump from a scaffold onto the roof of another building. As we all know, Tom does most of his own stunts. That’s one of his trademarks. He will be the one hanging off the side of the tallest building in the world. He will be the one to dangle off the side of a moving airplane. TMZ reports that he tried the stunt at least twice because evidently he wasn’t making the leap clean. As you can see in this video, he hits the wall hard and then comes up limping:

It’s unknown how seriously Tom is hurt and whether or not his injuries (if any) will delay production. But this has always been the risk and the story where Tom Cruise, Action Superhero Movie Star, is concerned. It’s the selling feature for most of his films. Tom Cruise is the most hardcore. Tom Cruise has the biggest balls. Tom Cruise isn’t afraid of anything!

At what point though can he stop? Like at this point we all know that Tom Cruise is the stuntiest actor of all actors, right? If he used a stunt double now and again, I wouldn’t think he was less hardcore, would you? So I’m not sure this is about the audience. I feel like this is for him. Who would he be, in his own mind, if he couldn’t jump from one building to another anymore?