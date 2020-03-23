Dear Gossips,

Now that we’re all (supposed to be) social distancing, does FOMO even exist anymore? Can you miss out on anything if everyone is doing nothing? And is it possible, in these times, that everyone can do the same thing?

Over the last few days, a lot of people have been showing up to the same party. It’s a virtual party, but the connection felt real for those who were there – and I don’t even know if “were there” is the right way to say it. But in way, it did feel like being in the same room, with thousands of other people. I’m talking about DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine. He’s been doing it for hours on Instagram Live the last few days, and by hours I mean like up to nine hours, or more, keeping the records spinning, the camera stays in one place, while he dips out for a snack or to pee now and again, and reminds you to wash your hands here and there, and also shouts out all the famous people who’ve come to hang. How famous? Oh, like Michelle Obama. And Rihanna. And Diddy. And Lenny Kravitz. And… Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, LOL. Seriously, it became such a thing on social media on Saturday night that Club Quarantine turned into a campaign stop.

Miss Tina dropped in on the party too. Which means Beyoncé would have known about it, right? And was there using her secret handle, or someone else’s handle? It’s the closest we’ll come to being at a party with Beyoncé and Rihanna and Michelle Obama and while it’s obviously not the same, in those moments, we were all kinda doing the same thing – at home, with only the closest to you, taking a break from the uncertainty.

Here in Canada, we’re in week two of SD. Here at LaineyGossip, we’ll be maintaining our usual gossip schedule and, as you’ve requested, in between gossip updates, as we did last week, we’ll be posting social distancing pop culture recommendations. These will also be collected and continuously updated under a new tag called “SD Recommendations”. We’ll also be trying long form posts from time to time and there’s one coming up today that I can’t wait to read. You’ll know it when you see it.

And as we shared last week on both the Show Your Work and What’s Your Drama podcasts, we are looking to produce more episodes for social distancing consumption. A new episode of Show Your Work is coming later today.

Stay home (if you can!) and stay safe!

Yours in gossip,

Lainey

