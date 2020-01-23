What’s Your Drama: Rihanna, Drake, and How to Get F---ed

Does Jacek deserve a mic? That's the question we kick things off with today on the podcast. I mean, I'd be okay with it on a probationary basis but Lainey...not so much. Sorry Jacek.

Then we get into your drama. Our first question is from an Instagram influencer who is facing a moral dilemma about working with another influencer who may just have the hots for her. And oh yah, she has a boyfriend.

Next, how do you start parting ways with a friend you have nothing in common with? I think our answer to this might surprise you.

Finally, how do you make your partner want to f-ck you? If he/she doesn't wanna hit skins right away is that a bad sign?

