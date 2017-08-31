About an hour ago I got an email from a reader called Sinead:

“It bothers me that the likes of Adrien Brody have an oscar and Gary Oldman does not.

Bullsh-t!!!”

Here’s the thing about Adrien Brody. At the time? For his performance in The Pianist? I mean he took out Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs Of New York. Very few people can say that. If you’re like Sinead, then, and it bites your ass that he has an Oscar, does it actually have to do with his acting? Or the way he’s acted since winning Best Actor? Acted as in behaviour. As in…

Again, better to show and not tell.

Here’s Adrien Brody leaving a club last night in Hollywood giving us magic posing. You’d probably take his Oscar away based solely on this pose, right?