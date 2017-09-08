While the Academy seems to be prioritising “experience” and “tradition” with the election of its new president, Variety this week is highlighting the Power of Young Hollywood with three covers featuring John Boyega, Zendaya, and Chloe Moretz and there was an event last night too.

Chloe’s interview is making some headlines today because of what she says about Kim Kardashian and the time she was fatshamed by one of her male costars. Here’s the fatshaming quote:

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” Moretz shares with Variety in an interview for her cover story for our annual Young Hollywood issue.

“It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set,” she recalls, opting not to reveal the identity of the actor, only saying that he was “23, 24 or 25” and she was 15 years old at the time.

“I went bawling to my brother and he was like, ‘What happened?’ And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big.’ And my brother was like, ‘What just happened?’ My brother was so angry,” says Moretz, who is extremely close with her four older brothers. “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

A few of you have emailed and/or tweeted about who this might have been, and whether or not it could have been Aaron Taylor-Johnson who worked with Chloe on Kick-Ass and the sequel. I’m not sure I would say that he was her “love interest” in the movie though. There was another dude who was in the sequel who went on a date with Hit Girl. Him? My first thought when considering her age and the time of filming was another movie she was in called If I Stay. Her love interest on If I Stay was Jamie Blackley.

While she declines to name who the actor was, Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. Chloe called out Kim on social media last year after Kim posted a nude selfie. Chloe insisted at the time that she was just trying to point that women are more than just their bodies. As Teen Vogue counterpointed though she went about it in a way that felt slut-shamey. Kim ended up clapping back, patronising that Chloe was only here for the attention. And then her sister Khloe got into the mud and started trolling too. So everyone was an asshole.

As for Chloe’s perspective on the situation now? She told Variety that:

“It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” says Moretz, who hasn’t interacted with Kardashian West since. “There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”

Does that smell a little like Taylor Swift to you? Here’s what, to me at least, is a little naïve in Chloe’s “woman-on-woman hate” criticism – it actually undermines her argument. Women don’t have to agree with other women. Women can disagree with other women. Just like she disagreed with Kim Kardashian. The way she communicated that opinion may have been problematic but, fundamentally, if she’s allowed her own point of view that’s in opposition to another woman’s then should she be objecting to the same in return?

Jennifer Wright wrote a piece for Harper’s Bazaar a couple of months ago about how we are increasingly conflating “liking” each other with feminist support. In her essay, Jennifer argues that you can support another woman’s equal rights. But you can also not like her at the same time.

Click here to read Chloe’s full Young Hollywood profile at Variety.