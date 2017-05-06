Do you remember when we found out Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were dating? Of course you do. You remember the pictures. The paps “caught” them kissing and embracing in Rhode Island, on the rocks, romantically gazing out into the ocean. And even though the photographer must have been at a distance, the shots were pretty high resolution, ahem, seemingly without her security interfering.

Now that Taylor’s dating Joe Alwyn, we’ve been hearing reports from all over the place about how private she wants it to be this time. It might be over 6 months that they’ve been together and we’ve only just recently found out. Now that we know though…

The Daily Mail has the first shots of them in the same frame, taken over the weekend in Nashville. It’s Taylor and Joe on a balcony and, unlike the Rhode Island rocks shots, these are definitely not high-res. But they’re not too low-res where you don’t get the story. And the story is that the two are happily having coffee. The other story, if you want to stretch, is that he’s looking at her adoringly and longingly.

So a month ago she’s running around London in wigs and other disguises so as not to be found out. But now… now let’s sit out on the balcony and have coffee…

Does Taylor really mind that we know?

What else do we know? Taylor and Joe flew to the US from London just before the weekend. And his dog was with him. Is it serious is you’re travelling your pets along for the ride? I don’t have cats, like Taylor, but I do have dogs, like Joe. And if you’re a dog owner, you know most dogs need structure. You don’t f-ck with the structure of their lives if you don’t have to. And definitely not for a short period of time. Or maybe you do if you’re a celebrity with a private jet? All I know is the minute I mess around with my dogs’ schedule, they have diarrhoea.