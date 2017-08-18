Gal Gadot went out for dinner in LA last night with Robin Wright. Antiope and Diana together again! There is no disputing the success of Wonder Woman this summer. Which is why there’s speculation that Gal could be the host of the Saturday Night Live season opener. Michael Ausiello thinks it’s could be Gal or Tiffany Haddish, who’s also having the (career) year of her life or Hillary Clinton or Millie Bobby Brown. SNL premieres in September. They’ve yet to confirm the host. And before that the show will be at the Emmys tied with Westworld with the most nominations after one of the strongest years in its history. With so much chaos in the White House right now, it’s expected that SNL will continue to ride its current high. And, well, Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot are on the same high. But it was foretold, non?

Gal Gadot was born under the sign of the Ox. And this is what I wrote in January after my ma, the Chinese Squawking Chicken, did her annual Chinese zodiac reading:

Three lucky money stars are glowing in favour of the Ox this year. Look out for Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, who is an Ox. The movie comes out this year. There is, however, one negative star that could affect the Ox spirit, bring down your mood. This star might stir up trouble, rumours, and mess with your mental health. It could also affect your safety, distract you, put you in the path of injury, which would therefore mute your luck. So take your time, slow down, rest, and exercise. Take care of your body and your mind.



Specifically Gal is a 1985 Ox. And here’s what ma wanted to me to tell the Ox of 1985:

1985 Oxen should also make a big deal of their birthdays. And look out for injury throughout the year.

You know what happened to Gal Gadot? In May she threw her back out during the Wonder Woman press tour. Remember she had to do several interviews standing up and wear flats because it was so uncomfortable?

George Clooney has also struggled with back pain. He too is an Ox. I’d say George has been pretty lucky with those “three lucky money stars glowing in favour of the Ox this year”? George and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila was acquired in a major almost-billion dollar deal in June. Here are George and Amal after playing tennis in Italy last week. My mother would approve of Amal’s plus-size visor. I’m more fixated on her socks. They’re regular socks, pushed down. She doesn’t wear ankle socks? How do you feel about ankle socks? Or below-ankle socks? I think they’re called “trainer” socks? I live in them.

