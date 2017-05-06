Jennifer Lopez performed in Vegas this weekend. Her kids were with her. And so was Alex Rodriguez. Which he showed us on Instagram:

Happy Sunday! #downtime (📷: Ana [email protected] ) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT



First of all, my god the light on her face in this photo. Makeup does some of the work. But lighting, lighting does most of the work. You can have the best makeup on your face, but it doesn’t matter if the light is sh-t. You can have no makeup on your face, but if the light is good it doesn’t matter.

Second, that print on her kimono – I’ll always think of her infamous Versace Grammys dress when I see her in that kind of print. This shot is a candidate for their engagement photo, I’m telling you.

So that’s what ARod posted. Here’s what JLO posted from their Sunday together:

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday [email protected] A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT



Her kids, his kids, all together in the pool…

JLO’s birthday is in July. It’s three days before ARod’s birthday. So I can already see a joint birthday party. Will there be an announcement? What’s the over-under on an announcement happening on their birthdays?