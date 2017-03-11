The NY Daily News posted a really interesting article about Leonardo DiCaprio yesterday. Leo was at a Halloween party in New York earlier this week. Here’s how it went down according to the NY Daily News source:

Partygoers at a lower Manhattan Halloween bash were left buzzing about the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t approach any of the beautiful women at a 40-plus-person party that was stocked with models who appeared to be just his type.

“He arrived with five friends, wearing a baseball cap, and talked to nobody outside of his group,” according to one insider. “I mean no-bod-y.”

We’re told that even when DiCaprio’s “ambassadors” made the rounds, they very politely asked the women they met for their business cards, then went back to socializing with one another.

“Leo had a drink and ate something without hardly moving,” marveled our snitch. “His posse kept him very insulated.”

According to our insider, “The day of the dark VIP room is over — it’s too dangerous.”

Our jet-setting source says caution has become the new norm at celeb-heavy events like this one.

“There’s apprehension out there about the way you can talk to women,” said our spy, reasoning that sexual impropriety charges against Hollywood hotshots like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein has changed everything. DiCaprio released a statement last month praising “the strength and courage” of the women who have spoken up against Weinstein, who produced some of the star’s films, including “Django Unchained” and “The Aviator.”

“(DiCaprio) has always been guarded, but it seems different now,” said our source. “These guys have to be careful.”

We’re told that a partygoer snapped a photo of DiCaprio, which prompted one of his pals to politely ask that person to delete the picture. However, that same source says it’s well known that DiCaprio photos have little value to paparazzi.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with the fact that Leo has “ambassadors” who circulate the party taking business cards from women on behalf of the Alpha Wolf. Aren’t they considerate and thoughtful? Leo’s so famous, he really can’t talk to regular people like a regular person.

And this idea that it’s “dangerous” out there for men like Leo. That they have to be careful…

Oh, right, because for a month now we’ve been talking about women and young boys being sexually harassed and assaulted by powerful men, and now it’s the MEN WHO ARE IN DANGER!?!?

When did the conversation become about how men like Leo, one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, “have to be careful”?

What’s more rampant? Influential men repeatedly predating their victims or victims lying about influential men? Are you seriously telling me that victims falsely accusing men is the problem we have to be on high alert about right now!? THIS is what we’re worried about?

I dunno, it seems pretty simple to me. Don’t be a f-cking predator. But then again…well… where Leo is concerned, there is that dating age range that so many people have pointed out: models, between 18 and 25.

Did you read the LA Times piece a few days ago about Hollywood non-disclosure agreements? It’s mentioned in the NY Daily News report about Leo. NDAs have become part of the conversation in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations. This is how many people have been silenced, one of the tools they’ve used to enable predators and take the truth away from the victims.

Coincidentally, Leo’s reportedly been in the business of NDAs as well. Per The LA Times:

If you wanted to work for Leonardo DiCaprio’s company Greenhour Corp. a few years ago, you would have had to sign a document crucial to the Oscar winner’s “personal safety, well being and business.”

Prospective workers were asked to consent to confidentiality agreements that not only prevented them from disclosing private information about the actor, but also a long list of “offensive/inappropriate material” they may be exposed to in the development of films and other projects.

What’s more, a copy of the agreement reviewed by The Times appears to demand that workers give up their rights to sue DiCaprio or Greenhour over a wide variety of claims, including harassment, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress — “whether or not in connection with the development” of DiCaprio-related projects.

So there was a time when Leo’s company’s employees had to sign away their right to object to being in a workplace that exposed them to harassment and emotional distress? Is this what I’m reading in The LA Times? But wait! This is just how business works in Hollywood! Leo’s being a smart businessman. He’s just operating by standard Hollywood procedure. He’s a guy with integrity, OK? He totally respects women. He makes time for all women. Nah. Leo doesn’t have to worry. He’s totally going to be fine.

