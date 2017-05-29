Show Your Work: Rihanna, Robert Pattinson, and “that f-cking boat movie”

On this week’s episode of Show Your Work, Duana and I get into a fight about farmers markets. Then we get into the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o project that got its start on social media. You know that expression that Duana taught me, the one I repeat constantly? Give them what they need, not what they want. Is this a rare case of “want” AND “need”?

What is the want vs need in the upcoming fall television schedule? As IndieWire reported last week, now that the Upfronts are over and the networks have presented all of the new shows, it turns out we will be seeing fewer female leads and more “white dudes in crisis”. In 2016, almost 50% of new series featured a woman in the lead role. In 2017, it dropped to less than 30%. Given the success of Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale, why is this happening? And is it because “women viewers watch series with male leads” but it’s “harder to convince men (particularly young men, who barely watch network TV at all) to tune into shows with female leads”? Duana and I debate this theory and how do we get people who want to watch the shows that they need?

Pretty sure we can all agree that no one wanted or needed the Dirty Dancing remake. When you’re Abigail Breslin though, what is the work that goes into coming back from such a professional mess – and how do you show it? Because even though a lot of people made a lot of bad decisions here, Abigail Breslin might be the one who wears it the most – which is harsh and unfair, but that’s also the point, It IS unfair. And that’s why we care. That’s why it matters. That’s why, my God, we are all on Abigail’s side.

But are we on Robert Pattinson’s side? Do we need to be on his side? Do We Need To Care About… Robert Pattinson? Kevin Lincoln at Vulture dedicated an article to Robert’s “career-makeover playbook” and just this weekend, Manohla Dargis at The New York Times wrote about his “course correction”. Since Duana has never really given a sh-t about Robert Pattinson and since he is, ostensibly, showing his work, I put on the Team Rob hat and I try, I try to see if I can get her to pay attention.

Keep shouting at us about work. And about YOUR work. A special shout-out goes to Eve for her blog, Brimming - I mean you totally flattered us but more importantly, we’re so excited to see you showing YOUR work.

