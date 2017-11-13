This story is bullsh-t. At least the source is bullsh-t. But it’s too crazy not to mention. So with that in mind, there’s a new rumour about who Brad Pitt might be dating. It comes from a magazine called New Idea. Again, New Idea is not a reliable source for much. That said, let’s give them points for creativity. According to New Idea, Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi, of the Monaco Grimaldis, are a thing.

Multiple sources reveal that the A-list star and Charlotte Casiraghi - daughter of Princess Caroline, and granddaughter of the late Grace Kelly - have been quietly dating for more than a month after meeting through mutual friends.

The pair took their love public last week, both attending a Los Angeles Country Museum of Art event - with onlookers telling New Idea they were 'inseparable' and Brad was 'besotted' with his new princess.

'No-one could believe it when we saw them together,' and onlooker tells. 'There have been rumours circulating for weeks that Brad has moved on with a new woman, but no-one was ready to see him hand-in-hand with royalty from Monaco.

I wrote about Brad at the LACMA gala last week. You know who else wrote about it? Everyone. There was a lot of media invited to that event, journalists covering that event. So… let me get this straight – of all the press that had access to the LACMA gala, major newspapers and entertainment outlets, the ONLY people who saw Brad Pitt holding hands with Charlotte Casiraghi was New Idea from Australia… really?!?

New Idea says that it was Marion Cotillard who introduced Brad and Charlotte at some point. Charlotte and Marion know each other from horse shows as Marion’s partner, Guillaume Canet, is a show jumper.

Like I said, it’s a crazy story. Do I want it to be true? F-ck yes. Brad Pitt + House of Grimaldi would be GREAT gossip! Is it true though? If it was coming from the LA Times or The Hollywood Reporter or Variety or E! News, or any number of outlets that would have been there that night, sure. Much easier to believe. As it stands now? Very, very doubtful.

