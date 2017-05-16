Britney and Justin wore it better.

some scenes behind the scenes @gqitalia. italian interview at the link in my bio. A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 16, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Vin Diesel paid tributes to mothers the only way he knows how: by posting a picture of himself on stage, giving the peace sign.

Hope you all have a great Mother's Day weekend... All love. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Chelsea Handler and Jessica Simpson both attended the wedding of their hair stylist, Christine. How friendly do you think Chelsea and Jessica are? I googled their names together and this tweet popped up.

How has jessica simpson still not given birth to this baby? I'm getting frightened. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 27, 2012

Wedding weekend. @christinesymondshair @odetteannable @jessicasimpson so much fun! A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on May 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reportedly “set aside their feud” in 2013 and now, when everyone is so hungry for reboots, are they going to make Wayne’s World happen again?

Soooo I got to hang out with these two legends this past weekend!! #MikeMyers @TheDanaCarvey A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 15, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan posted similar shots from the NBC Upfronts. They both chose dresses to show off their legs because… look at them! They even have nice calves, and that’s the tree trunk of the body. As dancers, they have impeccable posture and pose without jutting out and creating an Angelina situation.

💙 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 15, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

#Repost @chrisappleton1 ・・・ @jlo 🔥🔥🔥 #chrisappletonhair @scottbarnes68 @marielwashere @robzangardi @enamelle A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 15, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Is Jeremy Renner’s team using Microsoft Clip Art to make these graphics?

Monday... #startitup A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on May 15, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Great News got picked up for a second season, even though the first season has been lukewarm in every way (ratings, reviews). But there is probably the hope it will develop like 30 Rock.

#NBCUpfronts so excited for Season 2 of @nbcgreatnews!! ❤❤ A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on May 15, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

What’s STEM without a sparkly jumpsuit.

Hands-free policy around the Apollo 14 Crew Capsule, but I felt so honored to even stand this close to it.. I have so much respect for the brilliant men and women who risk their lives for space exploration and discovery !!!!! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND TO EVERYONE AT @KENNEDYSPACECENTER FOR THIS DAY 🛰☄️💫 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 15, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

John Boyega and Lupita is like an explosion of smiley face heart eye emojis.