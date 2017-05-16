Smutty Social May 16, 2017
Britney and Justin wore it better.
Vin Diesel paid tributes to mothers the only way he knows how: by posting a picture of himself on stage, giving the peace sign.
Chelsea Handler and Jessica Simpson both attended the wedding of their hair stylist, Christine. How friendly do you think Chelsea and Jessica are? I googled their names together and this tweet popped up.
How has jessica simpson still not given birth to this baby? I'm getting frightened.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 27, 2012
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reportedly “set aside their feud” in 2013 and now, when everyone is so hungry for reboots, are they going to make Wayne’s World happen again?
Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan posted similar shots from the NBC Upfronts. They both chose dresses to show off their legs because… look at them! They even have nice calves, and that’s the tree trunk of the body. As dancers, they have impeccable posture and pose without jutting out and creating an Angelina situation.
Is Jeremy Renner’s team using Microsoft Clip Art to make these graphics?
Great News got picked up for a second season, even though the first season has been lukewarm in every way (ratings, reviews). But there is probably the hope it will develop like 30 Rock.
What’s STEM without a sparkly jumpsuit.
Hands-free policy around the Apollo 14 Crew Capsule, but I felt so honored to even stand this close to it.. I have so much respect for the brilliant men and women who risk their lives for space exploration and discovery !!!!! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND TO EVERYONE AT @KENNEDYSPACECENTER FOR THIS DAY 🛰☄️💫
John Boyega and Lupita is like an explosion of smiley face heart eye emojis.
WENN