Smutty Social May 16, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at May 16, 2017 19:23:29 May 16, 2017 19:23:29

Britney and Justin wore it better.

 

some scenes behind the scenes @gqitalia. italian interview at the link in my bio.

Vin Diesel paid tributes to mothers the only way he knows how: by posting a picture of himself on stage, giving the peace sign.

 

Hope you all have a great Mother's Day weekend... All love.

Chelsea Handler and Jessica Simpson both attended the wedding of their hair stylist, Christine. How friendly do you think Chelsea and Jessica are? I googled their names together and this tweet popped up.


 

Wedding weekend. @christinesymondshair @odetteannable @jessicasimpson so much fun!

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reportedly “set aside their feud” in 2013 and now, when everyone is so hungry for reboots, are they going to make Wayne’s World happen again?

 

Soooo I got to hang out with these two legends this past weekend!! #MikeMyers @TheDanaCarvey

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan posted similar shots from the NBC Upfronts. They both chose dresses to show off their legs because… look at them! They even have nice calves, and that’s the tree trunk of the body. As dancers, they have impeccable posture and pose without jutting out and creating an Angelina situation.

 

💙

Is Jeremy Renner’s team using Microsoft Clip Art to make these graphics?

 

Monday... #startitup

Great News got picked up for a second season, even though the first season has been lukewarm in every way (ratings, reviews). But there is probably the hope it will develop like 30 Rock.

 

#NBCUpfronts so excited for Season 2 of @nbcgreatnews!! ❤❤

What’s STEM without a sparkly jumpsuit.


John Boyega and Lupita is like an explosion of smiley face heart eye emojis.

 

This one surprised me tonight ! ❤️❤️

Tags: Smutty Social Media
