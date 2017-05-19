Smutty Social Media, May 19, 2017
Ruby Rose, Taylor Swift's very good
syncophant friend, is really trying to secure that Fourth of July invite. But considering Taylor’s recent strategy and the skepticism surrounding the squad (not to mention how she was exposed by Mrs. West as… let’s say …less than authentic in her narrative) I wonder if Taylor will continue to own July 4th with waterslides and jumping portraits set against the ocean. It all seems a little too contrived now, doesn’t it?
"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
For years there have been rumours circulating about Catherine Zeta-Jones playing The Godmother, Griselda Blanco. It looks like that’s a go, so I’m interested in what is happening with JLO’s project at HBO.
Is Kal Penn the only person who has worked in the real White House and an on-camera fictional White House?
44.— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 16, 2017
Alt-45. pic.twitter.com/ss6CC6bA4e
This is NSFW but I highly, highly suggest you get a pair of headphones. I watched it 4 times in a row and could not stop laughing.
Sorry Becks, bit of a lost cause here.
I know I usually focus on celebrities but I couldn’t let this go by unacknowledged. A+.
skirts at Fox News today will be lowered to half-mast— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 18, 2017
Apparently, Hailey Baldwin liked an Instagram video that said Selena Gomez’s new song “sucks.” You know who Hailey has been hanging out with a lot lately? Bella Hadid. But it’s not like Hailey and Selena don’t have their own history through Bieber. So much overlap.
Ever heard of liking something by accident on instagram? Sheesh.— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 18, 2017
The fun thing is, I don't have to explain myself to ANYONE if I don't want too 😌— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 19, 2017
Backgrid, Robino Salvatore/ Getty Images