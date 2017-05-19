Ruby Rose, Taylor Swift's very good syncophant friend, is really trying to secure that Fourth of July invite. But considering Taylor’s recent strategy and the skepticism surrounding the squad (not to mention how she was exposed by Mrs. West as… let’s say …less than authentic in her narrative) I wonder if Taylor will continue to own July 4th with waterslides and jumping portraits set against the ocean. It all seems a little too contrived now, doesn’t it?

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

For years there have been rumours circulating about Catherine Zeta-Jones playing The Godmother, Griselda Blanco. It looks like that’s a go, so I’m interested in what is happening with JLO’s project at HBO.

On to my next project! @hollywoodreporter A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on May 19, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Is Kal Penn the only person who has worked in the real White House and an on-camera fictional White House?

This is NSFW but I highly, highly suggest you get a pair of headphones. I watched it 4 times in a row and could not stop laughing.

I'm dying 🤣🤣🤣 @JeniferLewisForReal @JoshGad Repost from @TheShadeRoom #TBT A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 18, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Sorry Becks, bit of a lost cause here.

out now @kingarthurmovie #KingArthur A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

I know I usually focus on celebrities but I couldn’t let this go by unacknowledged. A+.

skirts at Fox News today will be lowered to half-mast — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 18, 2017

Apparently, Hailey Baldwin liked an Instagram video that said Selena Gomez’s new song “sucks.” You know who Hailey has been hanging out with a lot lately? Bella Hadid. But it’s not like Hailey and Selena don’t have their own history through Bieber. So much overlap.

Ever heard of liking something by accident on instagram? Sheesh. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 18, 2017

The fun thing is, I don't have to explain myself to ANYONE if I don't want too 😌 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 19, 2017