Smutty Social Media, May 19, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at May 19, 2017 20:26:49 May 19, 2017 20:26:49

Ruby Rose, Taylor Swift's very good syncophant friend, is really trying to secure that Fourth of July invite. But considering Taylor’s recent strategy and the skepticism surrounding the squad (not to mention how she was exposed by Mrs. West as… let’s say …less than authentic in her narrative) I wonder if Taylor will continue to own July 4th with waterslides and jumping portraits set against the ocean. It all seems a little too contrived now, doesn’t it?





For years there have been rumours circulating about Catherine Zeta-Jones playing The Godmother, Griselda Blanco. It looks like that’s a go, so I’m interested in what is happening with JLO’s project at HBO.

 

On to my next project! @hollywoodreporter

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on


Is Kal Penn the only person who has worked in the real White House and an on-camera fictional White House?


This is NSFW but I highly, highly suggest you get a pair of headphones. I watched it 4 times in a row and could not stop laughing.

 

I'm dying 🤣🤣🤣 @JeniferLewisForReal @JoshGad Repost from @TheShadeRoom #TBT

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on


Sorry Becks, bit of a lost cause here.

 

out now @kingarthurmovie #KingArthur

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on


I know I usually focus on celebrities but I couldn’t let this go by unacknowledged. A+.


Apparently, Hailey Baldwin liked an Instagram video that said Selena Gomez’s new song “sucks.” You know who Hailey has been hanging out with a lot lately? Bella Hadid. But it’s not like Hailey and Selena don’t have their own history through Bieber. So much overlap.



 

Couple ladies on a boat 🤤💓🌸

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

 

Smutty Social Media
