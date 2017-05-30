Smutty Social Media, May 30, 2017
There is a lot of talk about the Stranger Things cast but I’ve often wondered about the children from Modern Family. They truly grew up on TV, the show is widely watched and in syndication (making them highly recognizable) and they’ve made a lot of money, with more coming in from syndication. How will that shake out for them when the show eventually ends?
It’s Hamptons season! And I’m very into this hang – Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jerry and Jessica, NPH and his husband David and another couple I’m not familiar with but after a quick Google I learned that she co-owns Beach Acre Farm, an equestrian facility. So rich. Rich rich rich. But that goes without saying, right?
Jerry Seinfeld, the Count of Comedy, invited us over last night to dine with Howard Stern, the King of All Media, Johnny Muse, the Lord of the Hamptons, and their equally royal and impressive spouses. Delicious food, inspired conversation, and genuine friendship. It was a night we'll remember for a long time. #thanks #grateful #goodtimes
A Bey Memorial Day post! She wants us to know she didn’t have the beybies over the long weekend. She also used a smiley face emoji. Beyoncé uses emojis!! So do you think we can convince Lainey to use them now?
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughters are working on becoming the next Hadids and if you watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (and I’m not ashamed to say – I DO!) it’s interesting that she’s chosen the same route as Bella and Gigi’s mom (who was also on the show).
I meant to post this yesterday because did you think Noel Gallagher’s birthday could still attract this kind of crowd? I wouldn’t think so, but I guess he’s an elder statesman of rock now. (Apparently Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were there as well.)
This is Justin Timberlake’s way of saying his wife is better looking than him?
Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017
Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 19, 2017
Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage. https://t.co/qq50zep5K3
I don't understand sports but I assume this is a compliment! https://t.co/cytlzRaVxq— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 20, 2017
DJ Khaled’s son Asahd’s Instagram account cracks me up – he’s just chilling in his whip and sending flowers to Rihanna.
Brett Ratner has a Manuel Noriega anecdote that includes a Xerox of a passport, the CIA and a collect call from a federal penitentiary. But why can’t he tell us what they talked about?!
When I was at #NYUFilmSchool @nyutisch my closest friend from the #DominicanRepublic married #GeneralNoriega's daughter and invited me to come to Panama to escort my friend #MikeTyson and #RobertoDuran on a trip for his retirement from boxing. My friend asked me to fed ex a color xerox of my passport to him in advance of the trip so he can make the arrangements at the airport. The day before I was planning to leave for #Panama on Dec 20th 1989 the US military invaded. My friend went to the #cuban embassy and eventually back to #dominicanrepublic and #Noriega sought refuge in the church because the military couldn't enter the church. After a long stand off and by blasting heavy metal music with giant speakers into the windows of the church he ultimately surrendered and was taken to prison in miami. Not soon after I was paid a visit at my dorm room at @nyuwinstein and questioned by the #CIA because they found the color xerox of my passport in The General's desk drawer at his residence and wanted to know about my relationship with him. I of course explained that I never met him and had a personal relationship with his son in law. Nearly 20 years later I was home at #HilhavenLodge relaxing with my grandparents and I received a collect call from a prisoner inside a federal penitentiary. Curious as I was, I accepted the call and shockingly it was General Manuel Noriega. He said he had something very important to discuss with me and asked to see me in person. I immediately flew to miami where he was incarcerated at the Federal prison. When I entered the prison I was searched and escorted to a room where I watched them clear the entire yard of prisoners in order to bring prisoner #41586 to where I was waiting for him. I asked him about this and he said because of the #GenevaConvention he hadn't come in contact with another prisoner for 20 years! We spent the better part of the day together talking. What we talked about I cannot reveal but it was fascinating to say the least. One of the great experiences of my life that I will never forget. The General and I kept in touch until he was sent ultimately to #Panama to prison and spent the rest of his life. #TrueStory
