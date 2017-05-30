There is a lot of talk about the Stranger Things cast but I’ve often wondered about the children from Modern Family. They truly grew up on TV, the show is widely watched and in syndication (making them highly recognizable) and they’ve made a lot of money, with more coming in from syndication. How will that shake out for them when the show eventually ends?

Grills and bubbles. #memorialday 📷 @mileswood A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

It’s Hamptons season! And I’m very into this hang – Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jerry and Jessica, NPH and his husband David and another couple I’m not familiar with but after a quick Google I learned that she co-owns Beach Acre Farm, an equestrian facility. So rich. Rich rich rich. But that goes without saying, right?

A Bey Memorial Day post! She wants us to know she didn’t have the beybies over the long weekend. She also used a smiley face emoji. Beyoncé uses emojis!! So do you think we can convince Lainey to use them now?

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughters are working on becoming the next Hadids and if you watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (and I’m not ashamed to say – I DO!) it’s interesting that she’s chosen the same route as Bella and Gigi’s mom (who was also on the show).

My favorite humans. ❤️❤️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on May 27, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

I meant to post this yesterday because did you think Noel Gallagher’s birthday could still attract this kind of crowd? I wouldn’t think so, but I guess he’s an elder statesman of rock now. (Apparently Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were there as well.)

Worlds collided at Noel Gallagher's birthday Bash! 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂💕💕😂🙏🏻🌈🤡💯 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 27, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

#noelgallagher #BirthdayParty #Birthday #50th #oasis #oasisband #oasismusic #noelgallaghershighflyingbirds A post shared by 🇬🇧🇦🇺🇮🇩 New Music Mondays🇩🇪🇪🇸🇮🇹 (@oasis_roses_beatles) on May 30, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

This is Justin Timberlake’s way of saying his wife is better looking than him?

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen



Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage. https://t.co/qq50zep5K3 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 19, 2017

I don't understand sports but I assume this is a compliment! https://t.co/cytlzRaVxq — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 20, 2017

DJ Khaled’s son Asahd’s Instagram account cracks me up – he’s just chilling in his whip and sending flowers to Rihanna.

Hey @badgalriri daddy told me you liked the flowers I hoped you did!! 🌹 Thanks for getting the vocals in so fast executive producing the #grateful album hasn't been easy but you just made it worth the work!! Xo 😘 hope to see you soon!! ☺️ A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 24, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

I had to lean into that turn lol #grateful A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 28, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Brett Ratner has a Manuel Noriega anecdote that includes a Xerox of a passport, the CIA and a collect call from a federal penitentiary. But why can’t he tell us what they talked about?!