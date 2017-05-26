Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up a few months ago. Earlier this week there was a report about how he hooked up with a waitress at Chiltern Firehouse and she got fired as a result. Here he is arriving at LAX yesterday with a dog. It’s apparently Katy Perry’s dog, Butters. Or… their dog? Katy’s been travelling. She was in London yesterday. And Orlando is travelling. On Tuesday and Wednesday he was in New York promoting Pirates 5. And before that he was with the same dog in Malibu last weekend. That’s Butters, right?

Katy’s had Butters from before she and Orly started dating last year. Which is what makes this more interesting, at least to me. He’s been spending a lot of time with Butters. Almost as though they’re sharing custody. It’s pretty cute, non? And also some insight. Because, as a dog owner myself, that speaks to how serious they were. If, after only a year together, you break up, and now you’re sharing custody of a dog that actually belonged to one member of the couple first, you were a big part of the dog’s life, so much so that not being part of it anymore might hurt the dog. Right? Or am I reading too much into it?



