It was confirmed last Thursday that after dating for almost a year, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal broke up. And, as I wrote at the time, Leo is single again… just in time for Cannes. So guess who showed up in Cannes?

Predictable Leo.

And guess where he was?

A fashion show, OBVIOUSLY.

Leo and Tobey Maguire were seen at the Fashion For Relief charity show in support of Save The Children, certainly a worthy cause so, no, of course, the models had nothing to do with it. Because as one of his friends told PEOPLE, “He goes to Cannes every year. He’s been a longtime supporter of the festival. He has a busy few days. He is there to support amfAR and [has] some other meetings around environmental issues.”

Thank you for clearing that up, for explaining that Leo’s only in Cannes for philanthropy and other serious matters and not, you know, to party and browse through the fresh crop of models being showcased at this year’s festival. Because that would never be on the agenda.