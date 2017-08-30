﻿

William, Harry, and Kate remember Princess Diana

Lainey Posted by Lainey at August 30, 2017 14:45:26 August 30, 2017 14:45:26

Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Today Princes William and Harry along with Princess Kate visited The White Garden at Kensington Palace today in her honour. Representatives from the charities and patronages associated with Diana were also invited. Kensington Palace posted several updates on Twitter about the royals’ appearance:

 

 


I feel like those three images were specifically chosen by William and Harry themselves. They’re gorgeous photographs, especially the one of Diana in the green dress. Is it because they best represent  how they saw her? How she was to them? Even the question is sad, I can’t imagine the answer.

Here’s a video that the Princes shared a few weeks ago that’s worth revisiting for a number of reasons. The footage is adorable. And also… supermodels!

 

 Photos:
Chris Jackson/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images ﻿
Tags: Kate Middleton , Prince Harry , Prince William , Royal Smut
