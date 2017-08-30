Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Today Princes William and Harry along with Princess Kate visited The White Garden at Kensington Palace today in her honour. Representatives from the charities and patronages associated with Diana were also invited. Kensington Palace posted several updates on Twitter about the royals’ appearance:

Today The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will pay tribute to their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/zkfhfPxcsY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of The Princess' death, The Duke and Prince Harry wanted to celebrate her life and incredible legacy. pic.twitter.com/Fwe8OoSIKj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

The engagement today will be The Duke and Prince Harry's opportunity to publicly pay tribute to their mother, and all she achieved. pic.twitter.com/Ff6TGWU65P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017



I feel like those three images were specifically chosen by William and Harry themselves. They’re gorgeous photographs, especially the one of Diana in the green dress. Is it because they best represent how they saw her? How she was to them? Even the question is sad, I can’t imagine the answer.

Here’s a video that the Princes shared a few weeks ago that’s worth revisiting for a number of reasons. The footage is adorable. And also… supermodels!