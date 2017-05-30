I was about to say this is a bizarre marketing gimmick, Chris Hemsworth making scrambled eggs at the Grand Prix of Monaco but… I’m writing about it. And Tag Heuer isn’t paying me so I guess it worked? You’re looking at Thor in a chef’s hat trying to get his eggs the perfect amount of fluffy. #DontCrackUnderPressure, get it?

These are the kinds of appearances we’re going to get from Chris Hemsworth until the fall when he begins what is expected to be a major publicity tour for Thor: Ragnarok. I didn’t care about Thor until Sarah started telling me to, and she cares a lot about Thor because of Taika Waititi. Under Taika’s direction, everyone is expecting Thor to surprise, to be not only the best Thor of all the Thor movies but also to be, maybe, the best of all the Avengers movies…? Some nerd is going to check me for saying that but they can blame Sarah. She has high hopes. And I’m her follower. Oh and my point to all of this is that Thor 3 comes out two weeks before Justice League and technically, Justice League is supposed to be the bigger movie and bring in the bigger box office but… could Thor – with help from Hulk and Loki and Cate Blanchett – take down Batman and Superman? Sorry. It’s too far away to even care about this.

Let’s care instead about Chris Hemsworth hanging out with Matt Damon and John Krasinski (at least it looks like John Krasinski to me, let's pretend it is).

Great trip to Monaco thanks to @tagheuer #formula1 A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on May 29, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Nothing like a good point off @tagheuer #bournetopoint A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on May 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT



You know how we always talk about romantic love triangles? What about friendship love triangles? Does Matt love John more than he loves Ben?