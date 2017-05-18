Netflix has two films at Cannes and Netflix has been the source of all the bitching at the festival because they’re insisting on theatrical release for eligibility; the new rules take effect next year. If they were in place this year, Okja, Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated new film, would not be included. A new trailer for Okja was just released today. It’s about a young girl, Mija, and her best friend, Okja, an animal that looks like a cross between a hippo and a pig. Okja gets stolen by Tilda Swinton who basically wants to eat her. I watched this without a warning so now I’m making you watch it but at least you’re getting a warning.

Are you a mess?

I am STILL a mess and I watched it over an hour ago! How will I make it through two hours? I don’t know if I can see this movie. Not because it’s bad, but because I will be a disruption to the other people in the theatre with my sobbing!

This is what’s going to have to happen: Sarah will have to see it and then she will have to tell me if it’s safe for me. And what parts to avoid and go pee. Thank you for your sacrifice, Sarah!

Attached – Jake Gyllenhaal arriving in Nice today ahead of Okja’s premiere. Looks like Jake is the ringmaster in the film. Like a Caeser Flickerman type from The Hunger Games? This is how I’m reading it. And I feel like I would need that if I were to see this movie, a break from the sobbing.

