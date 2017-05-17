PEOPLE just published an “exclusive” on Johnny Depp today. The headline:

Johnny Depp Is Dating Again After Divorce and Staying 'Focused' Amid Financial Crisis, Source Says



Here’s what else the source says:

“He is taking work seriously and seems healthy,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE in the new issue. “He spends time with his kids and is dating a bit.”

This is supposed to be seen as a positive, a good news story about Johnny Depp…if you’re an idiot. Because when you have to specify that someone is “taking work seriously"? It means that at one point, that person was NOT taking work seriously. When is work ever not taken seriously? When is it ever acceptable to be all like, oh, yeah, I worked, but you know, not that seriously?

Never.

And certainly not in his case when “work” is never valued at less than several million dollars. That’s reassuring though, isn’t it? If you’re the chump who agreed to Johnny’s rate and you find out that, well, sometimes? He doesn’t take work seriously.

NOW he is though.

NOW he’s taking work seriously.

How is that a f-cking compliment? You know whose work I don’t take seriously? Whatever Mickey Mouse amateur hour publicist/manager who decided this would be a good quote to offer PEOPLE for their exclusive. It’s poorly thought out. It doesn’t make the client look good. And it accomplishes the exact opposite of what was intended – which was supposedly to present Johnny Depp as a committed professional. Who we now know only part-time takes his work seriously.