It still f-cks me up that Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, aka Landry Forever, are not only a thing but that they’re engaged. The lead singer of Crucifictorious is marrying Marie Antoinette. Do I need an exclamation point after that? I think I do. The lead singer of Crucifictorious is marrying Marie Antoinette! If you don’t know what that means, what have you been doing with your life?

Here they are at the Guggenheim last night. Kiki and Landry went to a ball, OK. Basically this is Gossip Girl, because there was a ball on every episode of Gossip Girl, and Landry is now Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey. That’s a terrible analogy because Kiki is so obviously not Serena van der Woodsen and also, f-ck, Gossip Girl has been asterisked now because Chuck Bass is a f-cking rapist.

So when is the wedding going to be? Back in September, Kirsten talked about using Pinterest to plan the event and confirmed that Laura and Kate Mulleavy (Rodarte) are making her dress. If the dress is in production, that should be soon-ish, right? I could totally see Kiki as a winter bride.

Also attached – Kiki and Jesse out in New York today.

