Some people have called Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet the Brange of France. If you are French and you want to dispute this, let me know, I’m not here to debate you. What I’m getting at is whether or not there’s an equivalent in Spain. Are Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem the Brange of Spain? (Before World War Brange, obviously.)

Penelope and Javier fell in love after working together on Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won her Oscar. He won his Oscar the year before for No Country For Old Men. They got married in 2010. They have two children. And the way he talks about her, about falling in love with her, it’s kind of exactly how I imagined it. As he told British GQ earlier this year:

“Oh, boy. She has that feistiness. There are those scenes (in Vicky Cristina Barcelona) where we are arguing, she’s throwing plates and so on. I had to wonder, ‘Do I really want this?’ She has what I call the loving blood. Passion for everything. That’s what I find attractive. There is beauty and there is being sexy. Penélope has both.”

The “loving blood”. I can hear him saying it too. It sounds really good. I would like to be described by Javier Bardem as having the “loving blood”.

Here are Javier and Penelope in Venice today at the photo call for Loving Pablo – he’s Pablo Escobar, she’s Virginia Vallejo with whom Escobar had an affair. How long has it been since we’ve seen them together on a carpet? Not very long. But I got excited when these pictures were released this morning. Because both of them have that “loving blood”, right?