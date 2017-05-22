Too easy! Sorry!

Scarlett Johansson showed up on the SNL season finale cold open this weekend as Ivanka Trump. She stayed until the farewell. And then, according to Page Six, she and Colin Jost were all over each other at the after-party:

A witness told Page Six, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock . . . They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” says the source. “They were at the bar in front of everyone . . . they made out at least twice . . . Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

Another source confirmed, “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party, including the ‘SNL’ cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

Scarjo joined the SNL 5-Timers Club just this year. So she’s familiar with the environment, I can see how she’d be comfortable enough to be givin’er out in the open, leaning into her attraction. I mean I don’t get the attraction (a man with weak lips has never done it for me and also he looks like Seth McFarlane) but I can see the attraction for Scarjo. It’s been five months since she announced her divorce. And she would be into the Colin Jost resumé, that breed of Harvard comedy writer, just as he would be into her – Scarjo is the ultimate dream girl, for almost everyone but in particular for the Harvard comedy writer who has to pretend he’s too smart to just want a bombshell model when, really, he just wants a bombshell model. Scarjo is a bombshell but presents as MORE than a bombshell. And so… it’s actually perfect. So perfect I can’t believe we didn’t think of it until now.