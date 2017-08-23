The Wades post a lot of amazing photos together, particularly when they vacation. Do you think they travel with a personal photographer, Beyoncé style?

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 22, 2017

Have you seen all the headlines that Matt LeBlanc was offered the role of Phil Dunphy on Modern Family? It’s not exactly sliding doors as Matt was already successful, but if I’m a cast member of Modern Family I am extremely grateful that he turned it down. Matt, who probably reads a lot of pilot scripts, knew the part was written for someone else (Ty Burrell); it was ABC execs who were hoping to cast a name. Years later, Matt advised Jesse Tyler Ferguson on a salary walk-out -- I’m much more interested in that conversation.

A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Aug 22, 2017

I was at a birthday party last night and half of us were trading Game of Thrones theories (the other half of the table called us nerds and thought the talk about dragons and white walkers was ridiculous). Do you think Leslie shared hers with Kevin? I want to hear them all.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 22, 2017

Lauren Conrad is launching extended sizes for her line at Kohl’s, which is really a no-brainer business move. Do you think LC studies Jessica Simpson’s empire? She’s basically laid out a path for economically priced and trend-based fashion.

A post shared by LC Lauren Conrad (@lclaurenconrad) on Aug 22, 2017

I’ve finally started The Sinner. So far, it’s a little heavy-handed.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Aug 17, 2017

I’ve also started Claws. It’s juicy and clever. And you know who’s really good? Karrueche Tran. She really pops in a way I wasn’t expecting.

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Aug 20, 2017

The American Horror Story cast went to see Cher together. Then, they had a photo op. Who do you think Cher most recognized out of the cast? I’m going to say Billie Lourd, because Cher and Carrie Fisher must have surely known one another. And probably Sarah Paulson, because it seems like everyone knows and loves her.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 22, 2017

A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Aug 19, 2017

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Aug 19, 2017

I haven’t followed Leo’s possible new bonafide on Instagram yet. I will consider it if she makes it past Labour Day.