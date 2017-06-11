﻿

Smutty Social Media, November 6, 2017

Posted by Maria at November 6, 2017

It’s too easy with this one.


This looks like someone glued a puzzle together so it could be hung on the wall like a poster. In 1988.


I am reading between the farts, and it says Jennifer Garner is a great mom and Ben Affleck is an incorrigible f-ck up with stained t-shirts.

 

Look who's learning to spell...🤷🏻‍♀️😄 #proudmom #lovenote #boysaresweet #readbetweenthefarts

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on


Where is Gabrielle Union’s 73 questions? We at least deserve that!

 

Rollin into the weekend like... 💃🏾

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on


Is this specifically true of Ed O’Neil, or is this a generic paper that production companies use for film?


Has FKA twigs recently moved? Maybe it’s part of moving on after the split from Robert Pattinson. Her skin looks amazing -- is it break-up glow? Is that a thing?

 

hi i have just moved in next door... i don’t suppose you have any sugar?

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on

 

