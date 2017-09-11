Victoria Beckham announced a new partnership with Reebok. David has a longstanding relationship with Adidas. So that means they can’t cross-promote one another’s work like they usually do. I’m not worried. Are you worried? I’m not that worried.

A social media story in three acts: a couple of people got mad at Drew Barrymore for touching a starfish. She got a haircut to make herself feel better. She documented the haircut and her feelings on Instagram. The end.

Krysten Ritter is on tour for her new book, Bonfire, a thriller about chemical dumping, mysterious illness and a missing high school bully. Between this and Jessica Jones, it’s a bit of comfort for Don’t Trust the B----- in Apartment 23 fans, right? (I think that show was just a smidge ahead of its time and would have fared well on a streaming site.)

Bey, Jay and Solange grab lunch together. Do you think they group order? I looked at the menu for Dooky Chase and I’d be torn between the fried chicken and shrimp Clemenceau.

Selena Gomez and JB are not following one another on Instagram, yet. This is their version of “taking it slow.”

As Lainey has pointed out before, Lea Michele should probably be a pop star, but isn’t. No matter the name recognition or vocal skill (not to mention how popular Glee’s music was), she simply can’t crack the music industry as a solo artist. Maybe she’s in the wrong genre?

At a recent performance, Noel Gallagher had a scissors player on stage with him. Not to be outdone, Liam invited a potato peeler to his concert (and yes someone showed up and peeled a spud during the show). As we know, Liam has long called Noel, “potato”. This type of pettiness is uncalled for (and deeply appreciated).

Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2017



