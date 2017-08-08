Smutty Social Media, August 8, 2017
That awkwardness between Sansa and Arya on Sunday – clearly great acting, because Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are BFFs. Also I’m thinking of working in “Bend The Knee” into my almost 16 year marriage. If you bend the knee to ask before marriage, why not bend the knee throughout? Will let you know how that turns out.
I’m interpreting this to mean that Drake watches Game Of Thrones. What I can’t figure out is whether or not he’s pro-Baelish.
Elizabeth Banks happy memory is the time she shared a laugh with George Clooney. I would describe this photo differently though? “Elizabeth Banks fangirls George Clooney” – would you accept that?
Zendaya has covered many magazines. Now she’s covering Variety. With the words “Movie” + “Career” beside her name. How did she do it? Strategy. What was involved in that strategy? Projects, of course. And timing, always. But also? FASHION. Can you pass that on to Blake Lively?
Thank you for having me on your cover and for a great interview❤️🤗 https://t.co/dLTzZNr4l4— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 8, 2017
Oh look, Mark Wahlberg’s in a new movie that requires him to be muscular and save people, probably? Right but why can’t The Rock do it instead?
Speaking of The Rock, he’s telling the story of his bull tattoo. It used to be a teen bull. Now it’s a man bull.
Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin