Tracee Ellis Ross. It was her first time at the Cannes amfAR gala last night. And Diana Ross was performing. So this red dress, with the feathered arms, it’s an homage to her ma.

Some people have commented on the fit of Tracee’s red dress. That maybe it’s too baggy and would have looked better if it was more fitted. I’m never mad at baggy so obviously I don’t mind it at all but also? When your ma is Diana Ross, do you really want to look better than your ma?

Here’s how Tracee described the experience of wearing her dress:

"For me it feels pretty normal, I mean I come from feathers and sequins."



That’s not a lie. She does actually come from feathers and sequins. And those feathers and sequins headlined the event last night as Diana took the stage to sing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and I Will Survive. Apparently everyone went bananas. Which… yeah. Understandable. So, my point, when your ma is the main event at the event, and your outfit is a tribute to her, THE Diana Ross, you’re dressing to be #2, right?

