Stance has released its newest line of socks with Rihanna, a Red Carpet Box and a Music Video Box. I think I’m partial to the red carpet, because I love the 2016 Met Gala look. What I’d like to see is how many different samples they made, and how she decided which ones she liked and which ones she didn’t. Can we get a behind-the-scenes on Rihanna looking over socks? I’d watch that.

The #ICONICcollection x @stancemuse is out and available for purchase now at ---> Stance.com/Rihanna #RihannaRedCarpetBox #MetGala A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

I’m loving Insecure this season, so much that I don’t watch it Sunday nights. I want to give it its own night, separate from Game of Thrones. Kelli, for me, is a breakout this year. I’m giddy every time she’s on the screen.

Fun Fact: Natasha Rothwell Writes The Hilarious Slave Show On 'Insecure'

https://t.co/yO4Ay9mmUJ via @essence — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) August 15, 2017

Rachel Bloom gave an interview in which she specifically talks about money – how much she makes, how much she spends on red carpet dresses (because designers won’t dress her non-sample size body) and even hair and makeup (which can run up to $800 if the studio doesn’t cover it). It’s interesting because this is an additional cost that really affects females but isn’t usually talked about in such detail. For the superstars that have the money and studio support, it’s easy. But for the lesser known stars, the ones working with minimal studio support, I imagine promoting and campaigning for award show nominations can get really expensive. Especially if designers won’t dress you, as is the case with Rachel.

@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

As Lainey pointed out in today’s intro, Serena is in the VOGUE September issue, and covered Vanity Fair in August. Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova is on the cover of Hamptons Magazine. Sometimes things are as they should be.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are on track to make it through their second summer together. Come on, no one thought they would last this long. Is he going to propose again?

heaven is a place on earth !! 🥖🥖 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Just because apes don’t sell coke doesn’t mean we aren’t related to them, Tim.

If we evolved from apes why are there still apes. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 16, 2017

Bella Hadid’s September cover count is kind of insane: VOGUE Arabia, VOGUE China, VOGUE Spain, Harper’s BAZAAR China, ELLE Russia, Super ELLE China. Twenty years ago, models could do covers in different countries and they wouldn’t cross continents so easily. Now, with social media, we have access to magazines we would have only have found – maybe – in a specialty shop back then. Between this and her endorsements and red carpet and runway, it’s a lot. Is her team strategizing a break to avoid overexposure?

SUPER ELLE CHINA cover by @mathieucesar ✨ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

ELLE RUSSIA September issue ☁️🕊 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

💚💚💚 Vogue Spain September Issue ! Absolutely crazy! Thank you @patrickdemarchelier @ondineazoulay I appreciate you so much! Shot in the streets of Paris! Xox💚💚💚 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

HARPERS BAZAAR CHINA #SEPTEMBERISSUE 🇨🇳BY MY FRIEND @ALEXEIHAY THANK YOU @WEITIAN25 @BRENTLAWLER @SEONGHEEPARKMAKEUP @ONELLEDNACOT 🦋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Vogue China September Issue with the sweetest❤️ @_chuwong ❤️ by the legend himself @patrickdemarchelier and the amazing @danielapaudice Thank you so much to the amazing team 🇨🇳❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

I wonder if Kathy will ever be able to name this person, because this email is unsettling.