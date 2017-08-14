It’s been over a week since we’ve heard from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? They’re on holiday in Botswana for most of August. And the trip was planned so that they’d be alone most of the time, away from the public and the press. Of course the speculation is that he’ll propose. Or has already proposed? Even though they’ve yet to be seen since arriving at the airport in Botswana, there are now reports that they’re engaged. And that the symbol of their engagement was kinda like the symbol of their dancing – on the wrist and not the finger. (Dlisted)

Did you read Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s recent piece in the NYT about dieting in the “anti-dieting age”? If not, you should. I mean, it’s Taffy. But instead of writing hilariously about celebrities, Taffy’s writing hilarious and poignantly about herself and her relationship with her body. Basically we’ve stopped saying the word “diet”. But it doesn’t mean that body image ideals have changed, it just means that we’re talking around it. Is the beauty industry doing the same thing by eliminating the term “anti-aging”? (Jezebel)

Emma Stone is blonde again and working on a Netflix series in New York with Jonah Hill and Cary Fukunaga. So… do we want to Gossip Genie Emma and Cary? There was a rumour a while back that he’s dating Margaret Qualley. I am choosing not to believe this. (Just Jared)

Maria Sharapova, who for many years earned more money in endorsements than Serena Williams, even though she was nowhere near as accomplished a tennis player, and who has lost to Serena over and over and over again, and who was also SUSPENDED FOR DOPING, is now taking credit for Serena beating her over and over and over again. Yep. Sounds about right. (Cele|bitchy)

Ohhhhhhh. So the heart on the belt matches the hearts on the knees. I mean I’ll never hate on hearts. I just bought a pair of jeans this weekend with mini hearts all over them. But what’s the excuse for the rest of the outfit? (Go Fug Yourself)

Summer isn’t over yet, this is not what I’m saying. But… the Song of the Summer 2017, we already know what it is, right? It’s undeniable at this point, isn’t it? It’s a song we’ve ALLLLLLL heard over and over again, every day, for the last few months. And I’m not sick of it either. Here it comes. I’m sorry, but you can’t fight it: Despacito. Maybe you don’t want to admit it because of the Justin Bieber association. But it’s also Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. You could say it’s mostly Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee since they actually know the words. Despacito keeps breaking records. Despacito now has something in common with Whitney Houston. Seriously. (Forbes)